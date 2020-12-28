Auto Driver Refuses To Leave Pet Dog When at Work, Wins Hearts

Harvinder Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, recently gained a lot of popularity online after a Facebook user posted a picture of him with his dog, Ronnie. The post explained how, while Singh was out working, he had no one to take care of his dog. That’s when he decided to take Ronnie along with him in the auto while he worked.

The post put up by user Manjiri Prabhu talks about her experience of the auto ride. “I was surprised... We hadn't heard a whimper from him all through the drive and had not the slightest clue that there was a dog in the auto with us!”

Manjiri Prabhu wrote about how she was travelling with her sister when they came across this unique situation, calling Harvinder ‘a Santa she met in real life’. She further adds, “In a world, where people wouldn't be bothered about keeping children alone at home, I found Harvinder to be uniquely sensitive and caring and meeting him brought on a feeling of added warmth and cheer to my Christmas eve.”

With over 3.7k likes and 1.1k shares, Harvinder and Ronnie have certainly won the hearts of people online. Check out the original post here: