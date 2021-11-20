Abhishek Playing Bob Biswas in New Film Reminds Twitter of Saswata Chatterjee
Saswata Chatterjee originally played the role of Bob Biwas in the 2012 film 'Kahaani'.
The trailer of Bob Biswas, a spin-off film based on the popular hitman with the same name starring Abhishek Bachchan dropped yesterday. The character was first introduced in Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani where Biswas' character was originally played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.
The way Chatterjee pulled of Biswas' character had resonated with the audience even then, who were captivated by his powerful portrayal of a character this complex. Now that Bachchan has been roped in for a feature film on the same character, Twitter cannot help but ask why Chatterjee isn't playing the role.
Many users have talked about he is the reason the character, even though not a lead, became an iconic one in 2012. Others have talked about how Bachchan might give a good spin to the character and do justice to the part. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Check out the trailer of the film here:
Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitangada Singh in leading roles and hints to a possible memory loss that Biswas faces where he forgets everything about his life, including his family. It is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and also stars Rajatava Dutta and Paran Bandopadhyay.
