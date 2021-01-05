83-Year-Old Ratan Tata Visits Ailing Former Employee In Pune

Sharing a photo of Ratan Tata in Pune visiting his former employee, the user wrote: "Sir Ratan Tata, (83 Years old ) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India visited the friends society in Pune to meet his Ex Emoloyee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years. This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything all that matters is being great human being. Hats off Sir!! I bow my head in Respect!!"

Take a look: