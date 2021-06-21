800 Kg Cow Dung Stolen From Chattisgarh, Theft Case Registered

The SHO of Dipka, under whose constituency Dhurena falls, received the complaint from Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of the village gauthan samithi.

The incident took place on the intervening night of 8 June and 9 June, and the complaint was registered on 15 June. “A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthan samiti,” Dipka SHO Harish Tandekar told reporters.

The cow dung was being procured by the state government under the "Godhan Nyay Yojna" for Rs 2 per kg. The scheme aims to facilitate the production of vermicompost at the dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day time.