This 6-Yr-Old Donated Everything in His Piggy Bank For COVID-19

The world is dealing with the crisis that’s come with the outbreak of coronavirus and in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the ‘PM Cares Fund’ for those who wish to donate and help in dealing with it.

While the celebrities, including cinema stars and sportsperson, are pledging their support to the fund, another piece of happy news is doing the rounds on Twitter, where a six-year-old boy is seen donating everything he saved in his piggy bank towards the crisis that’s befallen us.

Tweeting the video, activist Umar Khalid wrote, “Amidst all the gloom, the best thing you will see on the internet today. A 6 year old donates whatever he had saved in his piggy bank for relief for those effected by the pandemic and the lockdown.”

Check it out: