ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20198 Best Moments From Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show With Alia & Ranveer

8 Best Moments From Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show With Alia & Ranveer

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's star-studded affair.

Aditi Suryavanshi
Published
Social Buzz
4 min read
8 Best Moments From Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show With Alia & Ranveer
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his illustrious 18 years in the industry with a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. The brand's first logo took centre stage at the Jio Convention Centre's Lotus Ballroom on Thursday, 20 July.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for the star-studded affair, which was attended by celebrities like Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, among many more.

Here are the eight best moments from the show:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Manish Malhotra's Regal Bridal Collection

Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture show featured a collection of some stunning traditional outfits, showcased by 85 models. In a line-up of fishtail lehengas, dramatic trails, and skimpy cholis, the black bridal collection stood out.

The collection ranged from elaborate zari work and feminine silhouettes to tailored pantsuits with veils and structured bandhgalas.

2. The Stunning Set & Stage Design

The stage looked stunning with dim yellow lights.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The stage for the fashion event exuded royalty, as it was decorated with yellow fairy lights and off-white curtains. The enormous chandelier in the center added more charm to the set.

Also Read

Manish Malhotra’s Couture Combines His Cinema With His Latest Bridal Collection

Manish Malhotra’s Couture Combines His Cinema With His Latest Bridal Collection

3. When Ranveer Kissed Deepika & Touched His Mother's Feet

Ranveer kissed Deepika during the show.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

As Ranveer arrived on the ramp, he greeted the guests with his charming smile. During the ramp walk he took a detour, went up to his wife-actor Deepika Padukone and planted a kiss on her cheek as the crowd cheered.

Deepika, on the other hand, looked stunning at the event in a white saree.

Have a look at the video here:

Ranveer touching his mother's feet.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Ranveer won everyone's hearts with his gentlemanly behaviour, as he stopped midway to touch his mother's feet, who was sitting among the guests. After greeting her, the actor also went to greet filmmaker and friend Karan Johar, businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Also Read

Jennifer Aniston Wears a Manish Malhotra Lehenga In 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer

Jennifer Aniston Wears a Manish Malhotra Lehenga In 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

4. When Alia and Ranveer Walked the Ramp

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole the show!

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh stole everyone's attention as the showstoppers. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars looked regal in Malhotra's stunning bridal collection.

While Alia looked gorgeous in an embroidered black and silver lehenga, Ranveer complemented her look in a matching sherwani.

Also Read

Celebrating 3 Decades of Manish Malhotra: Maestro of Costume Design in Bollywood

Celebrating 3 Decades of Manish Malhotra: Maestro of Costume Design in Bollywood
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Bombay Choir's Soothing Performance

The Bombay Choir's performance was completely unmatched.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The Bombay Choir enchanted the guests with their soothing performance throughout the show. The band's subtle rendition of some popular Bollywood songs like 'Tere Bina' and 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' among others, was unmatched!

Also Read

Manish Malhotra High Jewellery: The Evolution of Bridal Heirlooms

Manish Malhotra High Jewellery: The Evolution of Bridal Heirlooms

6. Alia Bhatt is Just so Relatable

Alia Bhatt is literally one of us!

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt is literally one of us! After the show ended, Ranveer asked Alia to sing and she had the most relatable response.

The actor said, "Everyone, hello. Thank you for being here. I'm really not prepared. I thought my job was done after we clapped 17 times. So, after words like 'emphatic' and all that Ranveer has used, I don't think I can really match that. I'm very grateful to be here, and I'm very grateful to see you here. And let's all go to sleep; it's late."

Have a look at the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Some Good News For Dubai Folks!

Manish Malhotra is opening his brand new store at Fashion Avenue in Dubai.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer had an exciting announcement towards the end of the show. The actor revealed that Manish Malhotra is all set to open his brand new store in Dubai's Fashion Avenue.

"My fellow mama's boy is opening up a new store in Fashion Avenue, Dubai. A big old, grand, glorious, staggering store, another achievement, another feather in his cap."

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Ranveer Was All Praises For Manish

Ranveer called Manish a "paragon of beautiful and artistic living."

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

During his interaction with the guests, Ranveer shared why he has a special connection with Manish Malhotra and called him the "paragon of beautiful and artistic living."

Ranveer said, "For those who don't know, he (Manish) is the hardest worker in the room. This man wakes up at five in the morning. He puts in 16-18 hours of work a day in spite of being at work for the past 30 years. So it's not the money or the fame; it's passion that truly drives him."

Also Read

Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show

Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×