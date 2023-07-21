8 Best Moments From Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show With Alia & Ranveer

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his illustrious 18 years in the industry with a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. The brand's first logo took centre stage at the Jio Convention Centre's Lotus Ballroom on Thursday, 20 July.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for the star-studded affair, which was attended by celebrities like Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, among many more.

Here are the eight best moments from the show: