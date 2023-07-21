8 Best Moments From Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show With Alia & Ranveer

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his illustrious 18 years in the industry with a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. The brand's first logo took centre stage at the Jio Convention Centre's Lotus Ballroom on Thursday, 20 July.
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for the star-studded affair, which was attended by celebrities like Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, among many more.
Here are the eight best moments from the show:
1. Manish Malhotra's Regal Bridal Collection
Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture show featured a collection of some stunning traditional outfits, showcased by 85 models. In a line-up of fishtail lehengas, dramatic trails, and skimpy cholis, the black bridal collection stood out.
The collection ranged from elaborate zari work and feminine silhouettes to tailored pantsuits with veils and structured bandhgalas.
2. The Stunning Set & Stage Design
The stage for the fashion event exuded royalty, as it was decorated with yellow fairy lights and off-white curtains. The enormous chandelier in the center added more charm to the set.
3. When Ranveer Kissed Deepika & Touched His Mother's Feet
As Ranveer arrived on the ramp, he greeted the guests with his charming smile. During the ramp walk he took a detour, went up to his wife-actor Deepika Padukone and planted a kiss on her cheek as the crowd cheered.
Deepika, on the other hand, looked stunning at the event in a white saree.
Have a look at the video here:
Ranveer won everyone's hearts with his gentlemanly behaviour, as he stopped midway to touch his mother's feet, who was sitting among the guests. After greeting her, the actor also went to greet filmmaker and friend Karan Johar, businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family.
4. When Alia and Ranveer Walked the Ramp
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh stole everyone's attention as the showstoppers. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars looked regal in Malhotra's stunning bridal collection.
While Alia looked gorgeous in an embroidered black and silver lehenga, Ranveer complemented her look in a matching sherwani.
5. Bombay Choir's Soothing Performance
The Bombay Choir enchanted the guests with their soothing performance throughout the show. The band's subtle rendition of some popular Bollywood songs like 'Tere Bina' and 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' among others, was unmatched!
6. Alia Bhatt is Just so Relatable
Alia Bhatt is literally one of us! After the show ended, Ranveer asked Alia to sing and she had the most relatable response.
The actor said, "Everyone, hello. Thank you for being here. I'm really not prepared. I thought my job was done after we clapped 17 times. So, after words like 'emphatic' and all that Ranveer has used, I don't think I can really match that. I'm very grateful to be here, and I'm very grateful to see you here. And let's all go to sleep; it's late."
Have a look at the video here:
7. Some Good News For Dubai Folks!
Ranveer had an exciting announcement towards the end of the show. The actor revealed that Manish Malhotra is all set to open his brand new store in Dubai's Fashion Avenue.
"My fellow mama's boy is opening up a new store in Fashion Avenue, Dubai. A big old, grand, glorious, staggering store, another achievement, another feather in his cap."
8. Ranveer Was All Praises For Manish
During his interaction with the guests, Ranveer shared why he has a special connection with Manish Malhotra and called him the "paragon of beautiful and artistic living."
Ranveer said, "For those who don't know, he (Manish) is the hardest worker in the room. This man wakes up at five in the morning. He puts in 16-18 hours of work a day in spite of being at work for the past 30 years. So it's not the money or the fame; it's passion that truly drives him."
