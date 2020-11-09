This 1-Year-Old Elephant Celebrating Her B’Day Is Adorable AF

On Sunday, an elephant calf in Thiruvananthapuram celebrated her first birthday and it was the most adorable thing ever. One-year-old Sreekutty is a resident of the Kappukadu elephant rescue centre where she was given the opportunity to cut cake in front of a large audience that gathered to share the moment with her.

In the photos, you can see Sreekutty reaching out towards the cake, which is in the shape of a large circle and reads, "Happy Birthday Sreekutty." In another photo, Sreekutty can be seen blessing her fans as well! She is surrounded by people joyous people holding cameras as she cuts cake.

Take a look: