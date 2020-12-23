Saumitra Khan- Sujata Are Bengal’s New Favourite Estranged Couple

The answer to which is, no kaku, it’s not. This is the other Khan, pronounced kha with a nasal twang.

Borrowing from uncle’s thought process, Sujata Mondol asked why a member of the BJP, a party that opposed triple talaq, was calling for divorce just because of ideological differences?

Not an invalid question, but a general lesson that maybe it’s a good idea to talk politics on the first date.

Mondol then, doing a better job of activating her tear ducts than Khan, said that she was wearing sindoor and mangalsutra in Khan’s name and if “after divorcing her, Saumitra becomes BJP’s CM candidate”, then that’s what she wants.

Meanwhile, news channels flashed that this was the Trinamool’s answer to BJP poaching former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari. This, when the TMC, in their joining description, called her an “eminent personality”. Not even a BJP leader.