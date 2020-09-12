Robbers Sanitize Hands Before Looting Jewellery Store in UP
Two robbers followed COVID-19 protocols before looting jewellery store in Aligarh.
Recently, a video of two men following proper COVID-19 protocols before robbing a jewellery store in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh went viral. The CCTV clip shows a few customers engrossed in choosing jewellery when two men stroll inside the store. The accused men in masks sanitized their hands before taking out pistols.
The duo stuffed their bags with jewellery allegedly worth Rs 40 crore.
“Three people came on a motorcycle and went inside the store. The men robbed jewellery store, showed country-made pistols. The owner will reveal full details of everything robbed and will file an FIR, “ Aligarh SSP, Muniraj said, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
The viral clip left internet in splits. A user wrote, "This jewellery store robbery from U.P., India is simply stunning.. Masked robbers first sanitizes their hands and then Rob.. Must watch video.."
Another user acknowledged the fact that these robbers at least followed COVID-19 protocols.
Here are some more reactions:
