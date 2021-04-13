From Watchman to IIM Professor, Ranjith’s Inspiring Story

28-year-old Ranjith Ramachandran's life is an inspiration. From being a night watchman, the IIT graduate is now an Assistant Professor at IIM, Ranchi. Ranjith Ramachandran posted the story of his journey on Facebook recently. "An IIM professor was born in this house," he wrote after posting the picture of his home - a hut in a village in Kasargod, Kerala.

His post went viral online. Ranjith worked as a night guard at a telephone exchange in Panathur, Kasargod, while he was studying for his Economics degree from the St. Pius college. After graduating with honours, Ranjith got selected to IIT Madras.

There was a time he thought of quitting the PhD programme because he was struggling with the course as he only knew Malayalam. But his Guide advised him not to quit. So Ranjith decided to fight and win, earning his doctorate in 2020.

In February, became an Assistant Professor at Christ University, Bengaluru. Ranjith has now been selected as Assistant Professor at IIM Ranchi, one of India's top management institutes. Kerala's Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac also congratulated Ranjith on social media and said that he is an inspiration for everyone.

In Ranjith's own words, "Dream upto the skies, one day those dreams will take wings and take you to victory."