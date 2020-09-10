Let's Change The Way We Look at Mental Health

On World Suicide Prevention Day, we take a look at 'Hua Kya Tha', a poem by Anamika Joshi.

'Hua Kya Tha' is a reflection of how mental health is perceived by a larger section of the society. Many consider it as a taboo which we should avoid discussing in public. It’s only time that we started giving our answers, collectively. We believe this performance piece would help people address the issue, accept its existence and eventually lead to prevention of many suicide cases. Let’s connect with each other on a more empathetic level. Let’s care more.