This Video Accurately Describes What It’s Like to “Work” From Home

This Video Accurately Describes What It’s Like to “Work” From Home

Now Rolling
Divya Talwar

Now who doesn’t like a day off in the middle of the week? When you can stay in your pyjamas and not wear fancy clothes and when the only commute you have to do is, well, from the bedroom to the bathroom. In a perfect world, this would be a necessity, but we got bills to pay and jobs to do that don’t (almost ever) give us this (some would call it luxury) comfort. Therefore we, the uber talented and creative professionals, created the concept of “work” from home.

Loading...

Working from home be like...

This pretty much sums it up.

Hard day at work.
Hard day at work.
(Photo: Giphy)

That Moment When You Convince Your Boss to Let You Work From Home

and you tell yourself, “Go back to sleep, sweet child. You deserve it!”

Sleep-Eat-Watch TV- Repeat
Sleep-Eat-Watch TV- Repeat
(Photo: Giphy)

A Day When You Don’t Shower, Eat Lots of Food and Do No Work Whatsoever

You know what’s better than a weekend? When you get to enjoy it on a weekday.

What’s your productivity quotient?&nbsp;
What’s your productivity quotient? 
(Photo: Giphy) 

Also Read : Bollywood Backstage: Being a Bodyguard, Shadowing the Stars 

When Your Only Agenda for the Day Is to Watch as Much Netflix... and Chill

Sure, shopping and catching up with friends also sounds like a good idea but what if a colleague sees you? Nope, not worth the risk.

This post is not sponsored by Pepsi.
This post is not sponsored by Pepsi.
(Photo: Giphy)

But, You Also Gotta Impress the Boss and Make Your Presence Felt While You “Work”

So you send random emails every few hours because after all you’re working, remember?

Junk mails sent with all seriousness.
Junk mails sent with all seriousness.
(Photo: Giphy)

And at the End of the Day, You Feel Exhausted From Doing Nothing

It takes work to do no work, alright? You really thought it’s easy to eat and watch TV all day? Watching TV strains your eyes and overeating makes you sleepy.

What a day!&nbsp;
What a day! 
(Photo: Giphy)

Also Read : Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Smashes Society’s Stree-otypes

Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal, Suresh Mathew, Deeksha Sharma and Avinash Iyer
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Camera assistant: Gautam Sharma
Script & Direction: Divya Talwar

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Now Rolling section for more stories.

Now Rolling
Divya Talwar
    Loading...