This Video Accurately Describes What It’s Like to “Work” From Home

Now who doesn’t like a day off in the middle of the week? When you can stay in your pyjamas and not wear fancy clothes and when the only commute you have to do is, well, from the bedroom to the bathroom. In a perfect world, this would be a necessity, but we got bills to pay and jobs to do that don’t (almost ever) give us this (some would call it luxury) comfort. Therefore we, the uber talented and creative professionals, created the concept of “work” from home.