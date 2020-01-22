This Video Accurately Describes What It’s Like to “Work” From Home
Now who doesn’t like a day off in the middle of the week? When you can stay in your pyjamas and not wear fancy clothes and when the only commute you have to do is, well, from the bedroom to the bathroom. In a perfect world, this would be a necessity, but we got bills to pay and jobs to do that don’t (almost ever) give us this (some would call it luxury) comfort. Therefore we, the uber talented and creative professionals, created the concept of “work” from home.
Working from home be like...
This pretty much sums it up.
That Moment When You Convince Your Boss to Let You Work From Home
and you tell yourself, “Go back to sleep, sweet child. You deserve it!”
A Day When You Don’t Shower, Eat Lots of Food and Do No Work Whatsoever
You know what’s better than a weekend? When you get to enjoy it on a weekday.
When Your Only Agenda for the Day Is to Watch as Much Netflix... and Chill
Sure, shopping and catching up with friends also sounds like a good idea but what if a colleague sees you? Nope, not worth the risk.
But, You Also Gotta Impress the Boss and Make Your Presence Felt While You “Work”
So you send random emails every few hours because after all you’re working, remember?
And at the End of the Day, You Feel Exhausted From Doing Nothing
It takes work to do no work, alright? You really thought it’s easy to eat and watch TV all day? Watching TV strains your eyes and overeating makes you sleepy.
Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal, Suresh Mathew, Deeksha Sharma and Avinash Iyer
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Camera assistant: Gautam Sharma
Script & Direction: Divya Talwar
