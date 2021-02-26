Will Films Like '83' & 'Sooryavanshi' Revive Theatre Businesses?
Can big star films help revive theatre business in India?
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinemas and theatres from 1 February throughout the country. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting also issued new guidelines for the functioning of cinema halls and theatres amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Standard operating procedures have been put in place. People visiting theatres and cinema are to maintain a physical distance of 6-feet from others and use of face masks will be mandatory at all times. Like malls, hand sanitizers will be made available at entry and exit points.
But with big budget movies starring the A list actors all set to release, will people go to the theatres to watch film?
The Quint went out on the streets of Mumbai to ask people. Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
