On 24 March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown in light of the coronavirus pandemic, life changed. It’s clear that for years to come, most of us will not forget the day and all that followed. Public transport stopped, businesses abruptly halted and lives effectively came to a standstill overnight. We were all forced to hide out in our burrows, with our eyes hopefully gazing at the clear open skies. But despite the traumatic experience, we must not forget these months of lockdown for everything it has taught us.This unique and hauntingly beautiful essence of India in lockdown has been captured in the film Uthenge Hum. Uthenge Hum gives us a virtual tour of India’s beautiful sights and structures as they looked during the lockdown. Uthenge Hum is a Virtual Bharat presentation supported by The Quint. Led by filmmaker Bharatbala and a crew of 117 members who travelled across 14 states in the country to make this project a reality, this film is an ambitious attempt at documenting such an unforgettable moment of Indian history. Virtual Bharat is supported by Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives.Uncle’s Home Delivery: Shillong Chamber Choir’s New Calling We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.