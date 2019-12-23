1 Teen, 22 Languages: The Song India Needs to Hear This Christmas
As India faces testing times as a democracy, fiften-year-old Aarsha Mukherji has a message for the country. For her IB school project, she composed a song dedicated to the India we are in today. But she didn’t just decide to write this in Hindi or English; she chose to represent India’s diversity by incorporating 22 languages. Watch our video to see Aarsha and music director Raja Narayan Deb bring the song to life.
Hindi
May there be love in our hearts and compassion within,
Let erasing boundaries be the goal of life.
Dogri
Beautiful is my country,
And together we shall stay.
Telugu
But the more we progress,
The more we regress.
Assamese
And our country is torn apart by politics,
Religion determines our worth.
Kashmiri
We need love in our hearts,
And unity in our prayers.
Malayalam
If we continue our journey like this,
We will soon collapse into our pride.
Odia
The nation wouldn't throb in our hearts anymore,
But remain merely a name.
Tamil
Hate, division, rejection and fear
Are not the words we should live by.
Marathi
It's never too late to change our values;
There's still hope for us to come together.
Santali
Let life be driven by harmony
And not by fear or hatred.
Meitei
In the journey of life,
Let us walk together with hope.
Urdu
Let's keep love in our hearts,
And unity in our prayers.
Konkani
We must learn to be kind to one another,
To co-exist peacefully.
Bodo
We need to think beyond skin, colour and race,
And understand the human beneath.
Gujarati
If we continue our journey like this,
We will soon collapse into our pride.
Bengali
That day isn't far off when India will cease to remain in our hearts
And just be a name.
Punjabi
Hate is not the emotion
We should live by.
Kannada
There is time to change;
Still, there is hope.
Nepali
Hate, discrimination and torture
Are not the words we should live by.
Sanskrit
Unity is the strength of the society;
It is weak without it.
Sindhi
We should not live by hate and fear
In this life.
Maithili
Together we can achieve so much more;
Together, as a community.
Hindi
Let's erase all boundaries,
And let this be the goal of life.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
Asst Cameraperson: Gautam Sharma
