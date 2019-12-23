1 Teen, 22 Languages: The Song India Needs to Hear This Christmas

Hindi

May there be love in our hearts and compassion within,

Let erasing boundaries be the goal of life.

Dogri

Beautiful is my country,

And together we shall stay.

Telugu

But the more we progress,

The more we regress.

Assamese

And our country is torn apart by politics,

Religion determines our worth.

Kashmiri

We need love in our hearts,

And unity in our prayers.

Malayalam

If we continue our journey like this,

We will soon collapse into our pride.

Odia

The nation wouldn't throb in our hearts anymore,

But remain merely a name.

Tamil

Hate, division, rejection and fear

Are not the words we should live by.

Marathi

It's never too late to change our values;

There's still hope for us to come together.

Santali

Let life be driven by harmony

And not by fear or hatred.

Meitei

In the journey of life,

Let us walk together with hope.

Urdu

Let's keep love in our hearts,

And unity in our prayers.

Konkani

We must learn to be kind to one another,

To co-exist peacefully.

Bodo

We need to think beyond skin, colour and race,

And understand the human beneath.

Gujarati

If we continue our journey like this,

We will soon collapse into our pride.

Bengali

That day isn't far off when India will cease to remain in our hearts

And just be a name.

Punjabi

Hate is not the emotion

We should live by.

Kannada

There is time to change;

Still, there is hope.

Nepali

Hate, discrimination and torture

Are not the words we should live by.

Sanskrit

Unity is the strength of the society;

It is weak without it.

Sindhi

We should not live by hate and fear

In this life.

Maithili

Together we can achieve so much more;

Together, as a community.

Hindi

Let's erase all boundaries,

And let this be the goal of life.