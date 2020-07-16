The Only Time You Will Be Able To Relate to Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif turns a year older and here are few moments from her life during lockdown.
Katrina Kaif keeps it real when it comes to her Instagram page. So this lockdown she shared few moments that we all could relate to. Katrina, who has been living with her sister Isabella in an apartment in the Mumbai suburbs, has been doing dishes, jhadu pocha and even trying her hands at cooking. We saw Katrina Kaif do things that we never imagined were even possible. She let her fans know that they are not the only ones stuck doing household chores during the COVID lockdown.
As the actor turns a year older, here are some rare moments from her life that we can relate to.
