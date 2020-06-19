After almost a decade, actor Sushmita Sen is making her comeback but even after all these years, she hasn’t lost her charm. She is still as effortlessly graceful and knows exactly what to say. In this casual tête-à-tête, Sushmita talks about everything under the sun. From the joys of being a mother to her past acting experiences, Sushmita is at her candid best and we love it!Sushmita Sen is making her digital debut with Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Sushmita plays the titular role and Chandrachur Singh essays the role of her husband. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame.Watch the video for more!‘Aarya’ Review: Sushmita Shines in a Show That Struggles With Pace We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.