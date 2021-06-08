The Two Things You Must Learn From B'Day Girl Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shetty Kundra is very popular on social media too. On one hand she gives her fans a peek into her 'Sunday Binge' and on the other hand she is known for making funny videos by herself or with her husband Raj Kundra. Undoubtedly, before TikTok got banned in India, Shilpa Shetty Kundra could have been hailed as the queen of TikTok in India.

She is known for her laughter and candid spirit everywhere she goes. Let's wish her a very happy birthday.