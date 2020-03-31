Ae ‘Dal’ Hai Mushkil: How (Not) to Cook Toor Dal
If you think you’re the worst cook ever, this video will make you feel a little better.
The Coronavirus lockdown is making many people try out new things, I tried to make a simple toor dal for instance. I’d like to believe that I make the best tea in the world but that’s literally the only thing I can “cook” - oh and Maggi too. I know with so much happening in the world, it’s a privilege that my only problem right now is, to make just about edible food to feed myself. So, I will stop complaining right here and share my experience of what it was like to make a very simple dal.
If you, like me, have underdeveloped kitchen skills, you’ll definitely relate to this video.
PS: I know you’ll all have some expert comments on how I should have put more water or I got the quantities all wrong. But, my mom thinks this dal is a culinary masterpiece and that’s enough validation for now.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
