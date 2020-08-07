Pradhyuman Maloo of 'Indian Matchmaking' Reacts to Memes

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking has created quite a buzz on the internet. The participants rose to fame for showcasing their personalities on the show and memes on each one of them are flooding social media platforms. One such participant is Pradhyuman Maloo. A Bombay boy, Maloo is seen looking for his suitable match, with matchmaker Sima Taparia helping him out.

On the show, Pradhyuman comes across as a guy who likes travelling, dressing up, fine dining and cooking fancy food. His wardrobe and a picture of him stamped on his bedroom's doorknob grabbed eyeballs.

He told The Quint the story behind the 'foxnuts' he serves everyone in the first episode of the show. "Before we started filming, I was setting the menu. I call foxnuts 'makhana' only. And I thought this was for a global audience so I googled what's makhana called in English, and here we are today," says Pradhyuman who surely forgot that Netflix has subtitles.