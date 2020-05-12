Money Heist’s ‘Bella Ciao’ Gets an Indian Classical Twist

It doesn't matter whether you've watched Money Heist on Netflix or not, we're sure you haven't missed the Italian folk song 'Bella Ciao' from the series. In the last few months, we have seen many renditions of this hymn of freedom.

We got Ojas Adhiya, one of India's most gifted tabla players who started playing the percussion instrument at the age of 3 and entered Limca book records in 1993 as India's youngest tabla player, and his brother Manas Adhiya (on the saxophone) to do an Indian classical version of the song that's currently everyone’s favourite. Watch them give ‘Bella Ciao’ a desi twist right here.



Talent

Tabla: Ojas Adhiya

Saxophone: Manas Adhiya