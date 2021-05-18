Hacks to Pass an Exam Without Studying (Feat. Kangana Ranaut)
Every Kangana Ranaut video is a tutorial on how to pass an exam you haven’t prepared for.
Pick any video that actor Kangana Ranaut uploads on her social media and you’ll realise it’s a tutorial on how to pass an exam that you haven’t studied for. The main trick is, just answer every damn question. It doesn’t matter whether you know the answer, just confidently fill in as many sheets as you can.
The actor recently uploaded a video on how she braved COVID-19 and shared the most important tip - to not be scared of the virus because according to the genius mind of Kangana Ranaut, the virus only attacks those who are scared of it.
This isn’t the first time that scholar Ranaut has dropped her gems of wisdom. In fact she uploads her very “motivational” videos more often than she should and definitely reminds us of that overconfident student in class, who knows nothing but pretends to know it all.
