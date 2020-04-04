Humans of Quarantine Boredom: Based on Real People and True Events
It’s only April but we can definitely call 2020 the longgggggessstttt year ever. Coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes and their activities are restricted to the point where everyone is really out of ideas on how to entertain themselves staying at home.
We’ve had too many free days with nothing productive to do and it’s no fun anymore. The only party people are attending are on phone apps and exchanging memes on Instagram is the only kind of human interaction we are having today.
If thali-banging and candle-lighting can help fight COVID-19, some humour could definitely help too, at least we hope. So, this video is based on almost every person right now who’s sitting at home and trying to fight the lockdown boredom. If you know someone battling boredom right now, share this video with them and if you have done something lame, do let us know in the comments section. Remember, you aren’t alone. We were so bored, we made this video.
Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepshikha Yadav and Tia Mandal
Editor: Ashish Maccune
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
