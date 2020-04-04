Humans of Quarantine Boredom: Based on Real People and True Events

It’s only April but we can definitely call 2020 the longgggggessstttt year ever. Coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes and their activities are restricted to the point where everyone is really out of ideas on how to entertain themselves staying at home.

We’ve had too many free days with nothing productive to do and it’s no fun anymore. The only party people are attending are on phone apps and exchanging memes on Instagram is the only kind of human interaction we are having today.