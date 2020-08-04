How Shakuntala Devi Charmed The World With Her Wit And Humour
No one owned the limelight like Shakuntala Devi did.
Vidya Balan's latest film, Shakuntala Devi now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, explores the life of the world-renowned mathematician in all its glory.
Shakuntala Devi earned the moniker ‘human computer’ for her impressive ability to memorise and compute numbers in record time, a talent that earned her a spot in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1982. But she was a lot more than that.
While maths might have been the stepping stone to her success, Shakuntala Devi was also a unique performer. When she stood on the stage, she didn't just impress the audience with her intelligence but also charmed them with her wit and humour. Even her countless interviews make it evident that she was a woman who thoroughly enjoyed the limelight and made the most of whatever came her way.
