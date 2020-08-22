Ganpati Celebrations Before & After Coronavirus (Ft. BC Aunty)

Edit & Script: Divya Talwar

Pandal hopping, gorging on modaks and dacing to the tunes of cliche Bollywood Ganpati songs - Ganesh Chaturthi has been all this and more. At least until coronavirus changed the way we live our lives in 2020.

If at all you plan on celebrating Ganpati this year, rest assured it might lack the cheer and pomp of previous years. Celebratory outfits replaced by matching, aesthetic masks; sweets replaced by 'healthier' options to keep that immunity strong.. I guess this is what the 'new normal' is going to be like from now on. Better get used to it?