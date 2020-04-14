Meet the COVID-19 Heroes Helping Fight the Novel Coronavirus

The COVID-19 might have brought our lives to a halt but it has also given humans to the opportunity to unite and fight the novel virus with all their strength. Ever since the outbreak was officially classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the world has seen a number of communities to rise to the occasion.

There are the usual doctors, police officers and sanitation workers who don’t have the choice to stay indoors and keep themselves protected from the virus. But apart from them, there are also ordinary people who are stepping up in unprecedented ways. From little children breaking open their piggy bank for the greater good to teenagers holding fundraisers and donating money towards the fight against COVID-19, the examples are many. And they must be appreciated for everything they are putting at stake or sacrificing!

Video Editor: Ashish Macune