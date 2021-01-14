Were Daniel Fernandes' SSR Jokes Insensitive or Satirical?

Here's Why Comedian Daniel Fernandes Got Flak For Jokes on SSR
Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes was recently criticised for his stand up on the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He recently released a video in which he talks about he media furore over Sushant Singh Rajput death and the subsequent treatment his partner Rhea Chakraborty received. The comedian called it a 'witch hunt' in the name of 'Justice for SSR'. Some of his jokes have not gone down well with netizens. Fernandes eventually issued an apology as well but it wasn't what the public wanted.

For more, watch the video!

Video Editor: Veeru Mohan

