Ashok Rathod’s Oscar Foundation Is Providing Slum Kids ‘Education With a Kick’

Do you think football can be used to discourage kids from dropping out of school? Turns out, it can. And one man's desire to prevent kids from his community from making the mistakes he did proved that.

To know how, we'll have to travel to Mumbai's Ambedkar Nagar community where a man named Ashoke Rathod is bringing about revolutionary change in the field of education with the use of football.

Ashoke Rathod is the Founder of OSCAR Foundation which is a non-Profit organisation uses football as a tool to encourage students to complete their studies with the 'no school, no football' rule. This sports-for-development strategy has been extremely impactful as it has changed the lives of more than 14000 students from low-income communities.

Speaking to The Quint, Rathod said, "I don't want kids to drop out from school or do the same things I did I want to show them that there is a life beyond Sassoon Dock."

Rathod goes on to talk about how young girls faced more challenges when they tried to join the program and how the foundation helped them.

Watch the video for more.

Video editor: Arnab Chakravorty