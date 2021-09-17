ADVERTISEMENT

NCRB Data Indicates: 'Vikas' Kaafi Real-ly is 'Too Late'

You know how they say, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too”? in Vikas’s case, he can’t have it at all.

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
i

Why?

Because the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has thrown up some harrowing statistics.

As per the latest NCRB data, as recently as in the year 2020:

  • 77 instances of rape were recorded daily

  • Crime against Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe members increased by 9%

  • And fake news saw a 214% rise

But, any piece (of pertinent information) for Vikas? Not even a whiff. Perhaps, Vikas really is “too late”.

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

