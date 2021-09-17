NCRB Data Indicates: 'Vikas' Kaafi Real-ly is 'Too Late'
You know how they say, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too”? in Vikas’s case, he can’t have it at all.
Why?
Because the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has thrown up some harrowing statistics.
As per the latest NCRB data, as recently as in the year 2020:
77 instances of rape were recorded daily
Crime against Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe members increased by 9%
And fake news saw a 214% rise
But, any piece (of pertinent information) for Vikas? Not even a whiff. Perhaps, Vikas really is “too late”.
