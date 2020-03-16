Honest Advertising Slogans in the Time of Coronavirus
From panic buying to forwarding every WhatsApp message on COVID-19, the Coronavirus outbreak has spread enough fear and anxiety around the world already. It got us thinking about how some of the products, that are in demand like never before, would advertise themselves. Admit it, if we were to be completely, brutally honest...
Welcome to the World of Conspiracies & Hoaxes
Scrub Your Hands for 20 Seconds and Keep the Tap on Because... Why Not?
Recommended for Kids Too
Your Current Favourite Photo Filter
Wash Your Hands... Corona Ho Na Ho
Let’s Panic Buy Because Everyone Else Is
Have You Made This a Part of Your OOTD?
