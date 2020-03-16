Honest Advertising Slogans in the Time of Coronavirus
(Photo: The Quint)

Honest Advertising Slogans in the Time of Coronavirus

Divya Talwar
What Do You Meme

From panic buying to forwarding every WhatsApp message on COVID-19, the Coronavirus outbreak has spread enough fear and anxiety around the world already. It got us thinking about how some of the products, that are in demand like never before, would advertise themselves. Admit it, if we were to be completely, brutally honest...

Welcome to the World of Conspiracies & Hoaxes

Got a forward, let’s share with 20 others without verifying. 
(Photo: The Quint)

Scrub Your Hands for 20 Seconds and Keep the Tap on Because... Why Not?

Let’s talk about “Save water, save planet” later. 
(Photo: The Quint)
Recommended for Kids Too

<i>Boond boond mein zindagi</i>
Boond boond mein zindagi
(Photo: The Quint)

Your Current Favourite Photo Filter

Good for Insta likes too.
(Photo: The Quint)

Wash Your Hands... Corona Ho Na Ho

To be used for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. 
(Photo: The Quint)

Let’s Panic Buy Because Everyone Else Is

Stock! Stock! Stock!
(Photo: The Quint)

Have You Made This a Part of Your OOTD?

It’s ugly but it works. 
(Photo: The Quint)

