For over six weeks now, we have been in an intense and tough battle to beat the COVID-19 pandemic. And while we are dealing with unpredictable times, in the last few weeks, we've had a few odd moments, here and there, that have definitely made us chuckle. So, we are giving out the first ever *drum roll* LOCKDOWN AWARDS!And we begin with the award for 'The Best Lockdown Impersonator'. We had quite a few nominees, but after great deliberations, we feel this award must go to the one lockdown partner, who made sure her husband didn't miss any of the on-field action.And the winner is.... ANUSHKA SHARMA, for her brilliant rendition of an Indian fan, just wanting a 'chauka' from Virat Kohli. The Best Zoom Faux PasNow, the setting for the next category is Zoom meetings, Zoom interviews and Zoom lives, our new normal. As with all things technology and broadcast, we are always waiting for those wonderful bloopers, unexpected entries during a Live telecast (remember the BBC Dad and his two kids?) and faux pas that we don't really want to see, but it's so incredulous that we can't stop watching.This next award is for 'The Best Zoom Faux Pas', that we honestly wish we hadn't seen, but hey no judgement.And the award goes to... British Presenter Trinny Woodall and her partner Charles Saatchi, who Zoom bombed Trinny's Live broadcast, by gallivanting naked in the background, and was presumably, completely unaware. Work from home can be tricky at times. Our advice, don't do Zoom calls from the bathroom, no matter how swanky it is.The Worst COVID-19 SolutionThe next award, we honestly wish we didn't have to give out. Or at least hoped that the nominations would just be Whatsapp forwards from that uncle we don't like. Unfortunately for us, and the world, the next award, for 'The Worst COVID-19 Solution', has been won hands down, by the unhinged leader of the free world - Donald Trump. The latest, in a long line of words that should not be uttered by someone who's the President of the USA or any country for that matter, was Trump suggesting 'we inject ourselves with disinfectants to cure coronavirus'. A moment of silence here.The Best Corona Remix SongWe all want this pandemic to end. We are counting on the countless scientists and doctors and experts who are working round the clock to find a vaccine, a cure to beat this novel virus. And then there are those who come up with their own unique ways to wish coronavirus away. Some of it includes singing. The next award is, for 'The Best Corona Remix Song'.And it goes to none other than our very own Union Minister of State, Ramdas Athawle, for his inspiring lyrics for the song 'Go Corona, Corona Go'. The song has inspired many to create their own versions, remixes and Tik Tok videos. All we can say is a song that can makes us laugh and cry at same time, definitely deserves an award.Best Dance Party of the LockdownThe next award is for the 'Best Dance Party of the Lockdown'. And may I say we didn't have to spend any time scouring for nominees, because we all know who the winner for this one is. It's all of India, for 'thaali peetna', clapping and all that jazz.The Best Cop Show EverThis next award is one of our favourites. We have to take a moment here to acknowledge all the wonderful work our cops have been doing to try to keep us safe, and also try to keep us home. And some of them have found really creative, innovative ways to get the message across to us. The next award for 'The Best Cop Show Ever' goes to Chennai's Rajesh Babu, who stood on the streets with a helmet shaped like the coronavirus, to spread awareness. There have been other inventive ways that cops have subsequently come up with, but Rajesh Babu was the first to do so, and hence deserves this award.The Most Unexpected Celebrity ComebackAnd finally, the last award that we are giving out - 'The Most Unexpected Celebrity Comeback'. This one took even us by surprise. The award goes to most searched female celebrity online right now in India - Kanika Kapoor! We all know why and in that process she has beaten Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan.That brings to the end of this little awards presentation. Stay home, stay safe and if you wish to sing Go Corona Go, do so from the comforts of your home. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.