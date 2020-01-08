Troll, Mol Ke Bol: Boycott Deepika Padukone... But, Why?
Quint Neon tries to reason with those who want to boycott Deepika Padukone.&nbsp;
Quint Neon tries to reason with those who want to boycott Deepika Padukone. (Photo: The Quint) 

Troll, Mol Ke Bol: Boycott Deepika Padukone... But, Why?

Divya TalwarDeeksha Sharma
What Do You Meme

Amidst the row over CAA, Jamia and JNU, the latest one to join the line are the #ISupportDeepika VS #BoycottDeepikaPadukone. After actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU yesterday, a lot of people started tweeting with #BoycottDeepikaPadukone and even pointed out that she was simply there to promote her upcoming release Chhapaak.

Twitter’s seen some rather bizarre trends since yesterday. People are tweeting to the brands she endorses digging out old interviews and even sharing the image of the same cancelled ticket for Chhapaak.

Quint Neon tries to reason with the trolls.

Refund of Rs 420 Says a Lot Here, Btw...

Just wondering how big these three seats are to accommodate so many people?
(Photo: The Quint)

Netflix and Missed Call?

The smartest tweet by far...how original.&nbsp;
(Photo: The Quint)

Prolly Meghna Gulzar Wrote the Script With You?

The real fight between Hindu VS Muslim is in your head.&nbsp;
(Photo: The Quint)

Government is Not Equal to the Nation, FYI

When did we start using government and nation interchangeably?&nbsp;
(Photo: The Quint)

Chalo, Apna AC Nikal ke Phek Do!

How I wish people focused their energy on better things?
(Photo: The Quint)

What’s the Connection Exactly?

Samjh Nahi Aaya...
(Photo: The Quint)

Same on All You Trolls!

He isn’t sorry... we aren’t either!&nbsp;
(Photo: Quint Neon)

