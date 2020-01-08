Troll, Mol Ke Bol: Boycott Deepika Padukone... But, Why?

Amidst the row over CAA, Jamia and JNU, the latest one to join the line are the #ISupportDeepika VS #BoycottDeepikaPadukone. After actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU yesterday, a lot of people started tweeting with #BoycottDeepikaPadukone and even pointed out that she was simply there to promote her upcoming release Chhapaak.

Twitter’s seen some rather bizarre trends since yesterday. People are tweeting to the brands she endorses digging out old interviews and even sharing the image of the same cancelled ticket for Chhapaak.