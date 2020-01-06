Here’s Why the ‘Selfie-Op’ Gang Missed CAA Dinner Organised by BJP
Abki baar selfie nahi leni yaar.
Abki baar selfie nahi leni yaar.

Here’s Why the ‘Selfie-Op’ Gang Missed CAA Dinner Organised by BJP

(Note: This is a work of satire, not meant to be taken seriously)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I’m sure you’ve come across the government’s gracious dinner invite to various Bollywood celebrities, inviting them for an “interactive meeting” with senior members of the BJP. The aim of the dinner was to discuss “myths and realities pertaining to the CAA”. The invitation was sent out on behalf of Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal and National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda. Take a look

Invite for an interactive discussion on CAA.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Remember the last time BJP tried to hang out with Bollywood? It went surprisingly well and there are selfies to prove that.

However, this time was much different as only a handful of celebrities showed up.

Now, it’s impossible to know what made the Bollywood biggies decline a respectful dinner invitation but we decided to play a fun guessing game anyway and see what would come out of it.

(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Because only 3-4% of Indians pay taxes and she is one of them.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Because it’s better to fly to another country than comment.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Pout perfect, KJo.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
That’s why the son stays off social media.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Alas! No epic response this time.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
When in doubt, ask KJo.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
It’s not too safe here anyway
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Article 15 says...  
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
She makes films on important issues, she doesn’t discuss them.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Three cheers for the Delhi police.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Presented by Balaji 
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)

