Here’s Why the ‘Selfie-Op’ Gang Missed CAA Dinner Organised by BJP
(Note: This is a work of satire, not meant to be taken seriously)
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I’m sure you’ve come across the government’s gracious dinner invite to various Bollywood celebrities, inviting them for an “interactive meeting” with senior members of the BJP. The aim of the dinner was to discuss “myths and realities pertaining to the CAA”. The invitation was sent out on behalf of Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal and National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda. Take a look
Remember the last time BJP tried to hang out with Bollywood? It went surprisingly well and there are selfies to prove that.
However, this time was much different as only a handful of celebrities showed up.
Now, it’s impossible to know what made the Bollywood biggies decline a respectful dinner invitation but we decided to play a fun guessing game anyway and see what would come out of it.
