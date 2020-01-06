Here’s Why the ‘Selfie-Op’ Gang Missed CAA Dinner Organised by BJP

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I’m sure you’ve come across the government’s gracious dinner invite to various Bollywood celebrities, inviting them for an “interactive meeting” with senior members of the BJP. The aim of the dinner was to discuss “myths and realities pertaining to the CAA”. The invitation was sent out on behalf of Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal and National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda. Take a look