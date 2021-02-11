Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: What's The Obsession All About?

Most women put on weight when they are pregnant, in fact it's healthy to put on weight is what the doctors will tell you. Fat storage is needed to prepare for childbirth and the body retains water, fluids more than usual. When you're supporting a growing human inside you, wonder why weight gain will even be a question to ask? There's so much that the body goes through during those crucial months.

But even then, you'll see diet charts that dictate the number of calories that a woman must take during the various months in order to keep a check on the weight. Some will even suggest cutting off certain food groups.