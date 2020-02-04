Amu From ‘Thappad’ Has a Message for Preeti From ‘Kabir Singh’

Because it isn’t a slap, it isn’t just that. Partners are equals, you see? Abuse is not a give and take. When you hit someone, you do it because you feel like you have the right to. Think of all the people in the world you truly respect: perhaps your favourite teacher, your parents, maybe your best friend. No matter how much they infuriate you, sometimes so much anger fills my bones against my own people that I feel tears run down my face. But do I ever cross the boundary and hit them?

Nobody owns you Preeti. And no, nobody ever will. Not your boss who thinks it's okay to scream at you in front of a crowd, not your parents who might emotionally manipulate you into doing what they want, and definitely not your partner who thinks loving someone means owning them. If you teach yourself that this is tolerable, things will get worse. Because love isn’t that, even if you’ve trained yourself to believe it.