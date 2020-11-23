8 Reasons Why Netflix's 'Mismatched' Made My Heart Melt

At the fictional Aravalli Institute of Technology, Dimple and Rishi are attending a summer coding course that costs INR 1.4 lakhs. So, in a way, it has a very Student of the Year vibe, but Mismatched doesn't ignore the privileges of its main characters. Even though all the students attending the course come from a background where they can afford to pay the hefty fee, there's still a very visible class divide among all of them. Mismatched gives us a glimpse of what it's like to go to a really fancy restaurant for dinner, because 'peer pressure', and feel that pinch when it's finally time to split the bill.