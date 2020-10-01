Tweaked Bollywood Dialogues That Can Come in Handy For COVID Times
The next time you plan to hangout with friends these tweaked Bollywood dialogues could come in handy.
With the governments in diffrent states rolling out unlock rules, people are slowly returning outside as restaurants and cinema halls start to open. The Quint decided to tweak a few popular Hindi film dialogues that you can use as you begin to resume life again. From watching a film a cinema hall to planning a dinner scene with pals.
