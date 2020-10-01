Tweaked Bollywood Dialogues That Can Come in Handy For COVID Times

The next time you plan to hangout with friends these tweaked Bollywood dialogues could come in handy.

i

With the governments in diffrent states rolling out unlock rules, people are slowly returning outside as restaurants and cinema halls start to open. The Quint decided to tweak a few popular Hindi film dialogues that you can use as you begin to resume life again. From watching a film a cinema hall to planning a dinner scene with pals.

Antibodies Trump All
Antibodies Trump All
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Oh Pushpa, Oh Well...
Oh Pushpa, Oh Well...
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
So Am I...Just Not Stupid
So Am I...Just Not Stupid
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Maine Sanitise Kiya...
Maine Sanitise Kiya...
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Mask Peheno, Ya Ghar Par Raho
Mask Peheno, Ya Ghar Par Raho
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Negative is the New Positive...
Negative is the New Positive...
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Same Bro...
Same Bro...
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
The Real Entertainment
The Real Entertainment
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)

