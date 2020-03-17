‘Mentalhood’ Shows You the Downside of Being a Supermom in 2020

Which is why, when I finished watching Zee5’s Mentalhood, I was pleasantly surprised. Despite Karisma Kapoor’s rusty acting and the general preachy-parenting-guide format of the show, it’s a genuine show about the unrecognised struggles of motherhood.

Starring Karisma Kapoor in the lead, as a former Miss Kanpur and homemaker mother of three, Mentalhood’s premise is a safe, relatable one. A group of mothers who are heavily involved in the upbringing and social life of their kids studying in an elite international school. Tillotama Shome, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth and Dino Morea are the other ‘moms’. Dino Morea essays the role of Aakash, the token single father constantly applauded for doing the bare minimum.