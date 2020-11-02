On Shah Rukh's 55th Birthday, Here's Why He's the Badshah of Sass

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today, and we are aware of how witty the actor is. Khan has shown his witty side at various occasions - in talks shows, interviews and public appearances. The actor unabashedly talks about how he thinks he is a fine actor and cheekily takes digs at people with utmost charm.

Having said that, there was a time when he said, "Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the US. The immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom."

How man actors do you know who actively engage with their fans on a social media platform? Here are some of the sassiest #asksrk gems.