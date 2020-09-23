‘Dolly Kitty’ to ‘Pataakha’, 6 Films on The Beauty of Sisterhood

In Vishal Bhardwaj's Makdee, Chunni and Munni are two wildly different twin sisters. They may look the same but their attitude towards life is very different. Chunni can't get enough of her own pranks at the cost of her twin sister while Munni, on the other hand, is the quieter one. However, when things actually go south, Chunni stands by Munni like a rock. Even if it means entering a haunted house to rescue her sister.