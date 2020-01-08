Boycott This, Boycott That: Don’t Tell Me We Aren’t Intolerant

Recently, Deepika visited JNU to extend support to students after a mob entered the campus and attacked students with sticks and rods, while the police allegedly watched. And now (just like bacha-bacha guessed it) #BoycottChhappaak started trending on social media platforms. Deepika, of course, isn’t new to this backlash. Remember when the Karni Sena wanted her head for Padmaavat? All of that harassment must have made her walk into a whole fire.. Yeah, pun intended.

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Toofan is also suffering the boycott buffoonery, everyone’s *whiny child voice* super effing mad that he stood up for the CAA protests. But of course, when it comes to religion and history, or basically anything, Indians are ready to drop their garbs of tolerance and run to their illiberal realities. When films like PK and OMG were made about Godmen and their tricks, religious groups instantly raised arms in rebellion, while an FIR was lodged against the filmmakers for a scene involving Lord Ram. What also offended audiences was Aamir Khan’s (then) beautifully sculpted naked body on the poster - which, I sort of get.