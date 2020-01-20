How Deepika Calling ‘Chhapaak’ Her “Favourite Look” Messed Us Up

When it comes to social responsibility, our movie stars are always struggling. To cut them some slack, I say yes, the pressure must be unfathomable. But is that enough to overlook the blatant disregard for the negative influence they could have out of being simply careless? Moreover, are we wrong to call them out? Does not “great power” come with “great responsibility”?

Are we to step back and see Deepika for the human being who is capable of mistakes just as all of us are, or stand with victims like Laxmi Agarwal who have been reduced to a commodity, their pain and horror that they live each day reduced to some strokes of a brush? Where do we expect sensitivity if not from people who CHOOSE to make films on topics of social good, then go out and do something so reprehensible, simply to get people to theatres? Moreover, how long do we brush it aside as “mistakes” anyway?

Some questions will go unanswered.