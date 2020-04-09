My Conspiracy Theory About ‘Masakali 2.0’ Ft. Sidharth & Tara
I saw #Masakali2 trending on Twitter yesterday. My brain wanted to ignore it but my fingers just followed the trackpad and clicked on it. 2 minutes into the video, I was cursing myself for another wrong decision.
With the remix of A.R Rahman’s ‘Masakali’m from Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan-starer Delhi -6, Tanishk Bagchi has successfully managed to disappoint us Indians once again. However, this time more Indians managed to come together to hate on this. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, the song is trending on number two on YouTube (for all the wrong reasons).
I would say, if you’re feeling low and you need to lift your spirits, all you have to do is just read the comments on this video.
If you have watched the video of this song as closely as I have, you must have wondered why Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are dressed the way they are.
Now I am not saying that there’s any proof for what I am about to say or that the makers of Marjaavaan have said this, but it does look like that the people at T-Series were like, “Damn, we are bored and what if people forget that we excel in making horrible remixes? Sir-O-Sir, we have to do something about it.”
(Just saying, this is indeed a *conspiracy* theory and not a *claim*)
Oh no, people at T-Series, here’s an intervention to tell you that the previous decision made with regards to this song was in fact correct. This should have never seen the light of the day. *NEVER* And mind you, Twitter agrees with me.
And of course, apart from the composition, there are other reasons to dislike the song. I will never blame the artists for it because, I don’t know how much say a celebrity/actor has in what song to remake, I am guessing none. But what is with the styling and set? Who worked on the set for this?
First, the song isn’t original and then you decide to recreate the ‘Humma Humma’ remix’s set in the video? Looks like makers are now copying from a copy.. But see for yourself: don’t both these sets look pretty much the same?
I would say Sonam Kapoor’s repetitive moves in the original are WAY better than the whole choreography combined in ‘Masakali 2.0’. Am I finding reasons to hate on this? Yes, I am and you must support for the sake of presenting a case for your taste.
AR Rahman isn’t too happy with this version of his classic either and that’s evident from his tweet but the sad truth is that since T-Series owns the song despite the hard work that went into creating it, the record company can choose to remake or rehash in whatever way it deems fit and my sudden realisation here is that most classics, songs that we have loved are actually all... T-Series like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s music, Rockstar's music. But of course, if there are some other songs that the label doesn’t own but wishes to ‘remix’, they buy them like ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’.
Original track ‘Masakali’s lyricist, Prasoon Joshi, is clearly pissed. I did wonder why AR Rahman and the likes of Prasoon Joshi didn’t talk about the horrible remix scene in India lately. Is it because this one is SO utterly intolerable?
I suppose so.
I guess I clicked on ‘Masakali 2.0’ to fulfil the urge to be disappointed by it. Maybe, T-Series and Tanishk can come together to remix a song people mostly hated back in the day and the experiment might just work.
