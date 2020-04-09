My Conspiracy Theory About ‘Masakali 2.0’ Ft. Sidharth & Tara

I saw #Masakali2 trending on Twitter yesterday. My brain wanted to ignore it but my fingers just followed the trackpad and clicked on it. 2 minutes into the video, I was cursing myself for another wrong decision.

With the remix of A.R Rahman’s ‘Masakali’m from Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan-starer Delhi -6, Tanishk Bagchi has successfully managed to disappoint us Indians once again. However, this time more Indians managed to come together to hate on this. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, the song is trending on number two on YouTube (for all the wrong reasons).

I would say, if you’re feeling low and you need to lift your spirits, all you have to do is just read the comments on this video.