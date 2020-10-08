Why Censoring a Same-Sex Kiss In ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Just Wrong

Earlier this year, when Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit theatres, it was praised for its pathbreaking LGBTQ representation. In the history of Bollywood, gay men have rarely been taken seriously and the Khurrana-starrer was trying to change that. Having said that, one can't deny that the scene in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where the lead actors share a kiss in public, still came with a certain shock value. Clearly, we're miles away from normalising LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream cinema and television.

So then, it's not surprising that TV channel Comedy Central India would censor an onscreen kiss between two men in the hugely popular, Emmy-winning Canadian show Schitt's Creek. On 6 October, the show's creator and actor Dan Levy took to social media to call out the TV channel for selectively censoring a kiss between two male characters.