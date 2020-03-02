Here’s Why You Should Be Watching Prime Video’s ‘Hunters’

3. Along with Pacino's turn as Meyer, the show also boasts of other good performances by actors like Greg Austin, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Josh Radnor. Logan Lerman nicely captures the idealism of Jonah who wants to make a life for himself but is also trying to avenge the death of his grandmother. Jerrika Hinton is also equally impressive as a cop trying to figure out why the Nazis were being killed and find the Nazi Hunters. It's interesting because as an audience, you know what the Nazi hunters are up to while she's trying to piece together the puzzle. The other surprise is Josh Radnor, who I remember as the sweet Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. Here he is in a completely different avatar and looks quite cool!



4. The writers of the show have also managed to create some sharp dialogues. At one point, Al Pacino's character turns to Logan Lerman and asks him why he doesn't know about what happened to his grandmother at the concentration camps and the history of the Jews. To which Lerman says, “Talking about history is a thing of the rich and the privileged.” Another good one came from Jerrika Hinton's character Millie Morris when she nonchalantly says, “There's a right and wrong way to get justice.” But the most crackling lines come from Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet. In one scene, Jonah, who is new to the group, and her are in a car and she turns to him and says, “You're the baby and I'm the bloody sitter.” At another point on the show she says, "Never underestimate what a man's rubbish can tell you." Basically, you don't mess with sister Harriet.

