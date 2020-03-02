Here’s Why You Should Be Watching Prime Video’s ‘Hunters’
Hunters on Amazon Prime Video is being talked about as Al Pacino's web series debut, which is indeed a reason to watch the show. But aside of that, I'm going to tell you the other reasons why you should be watching this show. Before that, let's get into what the show is all about.
After his grandmother is murdered in 1977, Jonah Heidelbaum, played by Logan Lerman, is recruited by an eclectic group of vigilantes who seek out and kill Nazis who are living secretly in the United States. This group of people is lead by Al Pacino who plays Meyer Offerman, a rich Jewish man who is also a concentration camp survivor.
1. One of the main attractions of the show is, of course, Al Pacino, who makes his series debut with the show. The actor who has given us iconic performances in films like 'The Godfather' and 'Scarface' doesn't disappoint. His performance as Meyer is sublime, and so while the rest of the characters are flashier and the show generally has a comic book-like feel, Pacino brings a sense of compassionate vengefulness to his character.
2. The other attraction is the production design of the show; the sets look breathtaking. Creator David Weil is able to skilfully give us a feel of New York of the 70's. The opulent tones and colours give a nice background to the action that is taking place on the show and the entire look of the show has a Quentin Tarantino-esque feel to it.
3. Along with Pacino's turn as Meyer, the show also boasts of other good performances by actors like Greg Austin, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Josh Radnor. Logan Lerman nicely captures the idealism of Jonah who wants to make a life for himself but is also trying to avenge the death of his grandmother. Jerrika Hinton is also equally impressive as a cop trying to figure out why the Nazis were being killed and find the Nazi Hunters. It's interesting because as an audience, you know what the Nazi hunters are up to while she's trying to piece together the puzzle. The other surprise is Josh Radnor, who I remember as the sweet Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. Here he is in a completely different avatar and looks quite cool!
4. The writers of the show have also managed to create some sharp dialogues. At one point, Al Pacino's character turns to Logan Lerman and asks him why he doesn't know about what happened to his grandmother at the concentration camps and the history of the Jews. To which Lerman says, “Talking about history is a thing of the rich and the privileged.” Another good one came from Jerrika Hinton's character Millie Morris when she nonchalantly says, “There's a right and wrong way to get justice.” But the most crackling lines come from Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet. In one scene, Jonah, who is new to the group, and her are in a car and she turns to him and says, “You're the baby and I'm the bloody sitter.” At another point on the show she says, "Never underestimate what a man's rubbish can tell you." Basically, you don't mess with sister Harriet.
5. Finally, the show is able to create umpteen twists and turns. Without divulging much, what I can say is that you can expect the unexpected. That is because it has the kind of dynamism of a comic book but is also dark and edgy. The edginess probably comes from Jordan Peele who is the executive producer on the show and has created films like Get Out and Us. Overall, the show does definitely manage to keep you at the edge of your seat.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
