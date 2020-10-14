10 Honest Thoughts About Priyanka Chopra’s 'Evil Eye’

After a long string of setups that go nowhere, Pallavi finally meets Sandeep (Omkar Maskati) at a cafe and they hit it off. But suddenly, Pallavi's mother, Mani, is suspicious about him.

The only thing you need to know about Sandeep is that he's super rich so he celebrates 'month-anniversaries' by getting his girlfriend expensive jewellery and also, the actor playing the character is just awful.

How awful? Think B-grade Bollywood film villain whose movie you only come across when you want to watch something absolutely trashy during lockdown.