20 Years On, 10 Things About 'Mohabbatein' That Don’t Make Sense

First up - just the fact that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabbatein released ONLY five years apart is just disturbing for me. Almost like time passed slowly when I was a kid and now I blink and a whole week passes by.

Anyway, what was Mohabbatein even?

In 2000, when Mohabbatein released, did you watch it on repeat every now and then on a three-disc CD set or were you normal? I guess it was the whole idea of those ornate sets and Manish Malhotra clothing that I was enamoured by as a kid.

A part of me, not gonna lie, wanted to be like Ishika (Shamita Shetty). I mean, you can basically remember Ms Shetty for either this role in Mohabbatein or the song Sharara Sharara (which btw was more popular than the movie I can't even recall the name of). Uske baad kya hua, kya pata?