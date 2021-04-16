Women Cannot Be Denied Employment Right Due to Work Hrs: Kerala HC

The court said, "It is the bounden duty of the respondents who are the government and government functionaries to take all appropriate steps to see that a woman is able to carry out the duties assigned to her at all hours, safely and conveniently. If that be so, there would be no reason for denying appointment to a qualified hand only on the ground that she is a woman and because the nature of the employment would require her to work during night hours," LiveLaw quoted.

The notification, issued by Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited, a public sector undertaking in Kerala, was challenged by Treasa Josfine, an engineering graduate.

The Graduate Engineer Trainee (Safety) in the company stated that the notification, which only called for male candidates, was discriminatory and that her right to be considered for appointment as Safety Officer was violated.

Further, she also prayed for declaring Section 66(1)(b) of the Factories Act, 1948, unconstitutional as it was violative of articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution, LiveLaw reported.

The mentioned provisions stipulate that no woman shall be required or allowed to work in any factory except between the hours of 6 am and 7 pm.