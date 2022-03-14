After Boys Report Sexual Abuse, TN Cops Arrest Accused Welfare Home Warden

The warden of a children's home in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu was arrested on Sunday, 13 March for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys, residing at the home. Seven boys, aged between 14 and 16 years, had reportedly called the state's child helpline number – 1098 – to report the sexual assault.

Police sources told The Quint that 36-year-old Duraipandian had allegedly been abusing the boys at the home for the past three months. Sagairaj, the owner of the home, was also arrested for neither reporting the alleged abuse nor taking action.

"Duraipandian and Sagairaj were arrested on Sunday, 13 March. We have started investigation and we will take strict action. The statements of three boys, who had complained are being recorded," said a police officer to The Quint.