After Boys Report Sexual Abuse, TN Cops Arrest Accused Welfare Home Warden
Police sources said that 36-year-old Duraipandian had been abusing the boys at the home for the past three months.
The warden of a children's home in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu was arrested on Sunday, 13 March for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys, residing at the home. Seven boys, aged between 14 and 16 years, had reportedly called the state's child helpline number – 1098 – to report the sexual assault.
Police sources told The Quint that 36-year-old Duraipandian had allegedly been abusing the boys at the home for the past three months. Sagairaj, the owner of the home, was also arrested for neither reporting the alleged abuse nor taking action.
"Duraipandian and Sagairaj were arrested on Sunday, 13 March. We have started investigation and we will take strict action. The statements of three boys, who had complained are being recorded," said a police officer to The Quint.
Duraipandian, a native of Thoothukudi, had taken charge as the child shelter's warden two years ago.
Based on a complaint, a team of officials from the Childline, District Child Protection Office (DCPO), and the police department visited the home and held an inquiry.
The Chetpet police have registered a case under Sections 7, 8, 19 (1), and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and section 506 (1) IPC.
Over 80 boys reside at the home for orphans and children in need of care and protection. The hostel is attached to a private school.
