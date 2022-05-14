UP Man Arrested for Raping Woman, Filming Crime To 'Force Religious Conversion'
The complainant also alleged that his family was forcing her to convert and marry the accused.
A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahnapur on Saturday, 14 May, for allegedly raping a government school teacher and filming the crime to blackmail her into converting to his religion and marrying him, police said.
The accused, Amir, has been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Cases have also been registered against his mother, sister, brother, and another relative.
The police are probing the incident further and another accused will be nabbed soon, Additional Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday.
"Shahjahanpur Police took quick action and arrested the main accused Amir, who had been raping a woman after intoxicating her and pressurizing her to convert to religion within 48 hours [sic]," the police said.
As per the police complaint filed by the teacher, the accused, on 4 May, intercepted the complainant while she was on her way home, and offered to drop her home. He had then made her smell a substance that caused her to lose consciousness, following which he raped her, as per the police.
The complainant has also alleged that Amir's family members were forcing her to convert and marry the accused.
